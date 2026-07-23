Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Price Target to $88.00

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.25.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $83.52.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,156 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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