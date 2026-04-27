Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Here's What Happened

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.0650. 14,149,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 35,290,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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