Keel Infrastructure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 100,512 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 48,302 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEEL shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Keel Infrastructure from $3.70 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEEL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.46. 38,920,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,125. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.89. Keel Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Key Headlines Impacting Keel Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Keel Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on Keel Infrastructure to $5.50 from $3.70 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current share price. HC Wainwright price target raise

HC Wainwright raised its price target on Keel Infrastructure to $5.50 from $3.70 and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Keel Infrastructure with a $4.50 target, adding another vote of confidence after the company’s earnings release. Chardan Capital reaffirmation

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating on Keel Infrastructure with a $4.50 target, adding another vote of confidence after the company’s earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Options traders bought 100,512 call contracts, more than double the usual daily volume, suggesting speculative interest and expectations for further upside in KEEL. Unusual call trading

Options traders bought 100,512 call contracts, more than double the usual daily volume, suggesting speculative interest and expectations for further upside in KEEL. Neutral Sentiment: Keel Infrastructure reported first-quarter 2026 results showing zoning progress and site development advances at Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake, while also highlighting a strong liquidity position of $533 million. Q1 2026 results

Keel Infrastructure reported first-quarter 2026 results showing zoning progress and site development advances at Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake, while also highlighting a strong liquidity position of $533 million. Negative Sentiment: The stock faced pressure after a “double miss” on first-quarter financial results, and Yahoo Finance noted a $145 million net loss as the legacy mining business continued to shrink. Q1 net loss and shrinking mining business

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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