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Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Kelly Services logo with Business Services background
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Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $16.34. Kelly Services shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,755 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on KELYB

Kelly Services Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $550.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.13%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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