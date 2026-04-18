Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $16.34. Kelly Services shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 4,755 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on KELYB

Kelly Services Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $550.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.13%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

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