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Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Kemper logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Kemper declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, payable June 2 to holders of record May 18, implying a ~3.9% yield and a currently well-covered payout (payout ratio ~19.2%).
  • The company reported weak quarterly results, with EPS of $0.21 versus consensus $0.81 and revenue of $1.11 billion, down 7.2% year‑over‑year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-negative (MarketBeat average rating "Reduce" and average target $54.50), while the stock trades near $32.75 with a 12‑month range of $28.41–$66.13 and a market cap of about $1.93 billion.
  • Interested in Kemper? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kemper has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Kemper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Kemper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Kemper to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Kemper

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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