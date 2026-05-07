Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $29.7560, with a volume of 117132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

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Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kemper's payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Kemper

Here are the key news stories impacting Kemper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32/share (payable June 2; record May 18), implying a ~3.9% yield — supports income investors and signals capital return commitment. Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32/share (payable June 2; record May 18), implying a ~3.9% yield — supports income investors and signals capital return commitment. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided the Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck — useful for investors wanting more color on loss drivers, reserve development, expense trends and any forward commentary. KMPR Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management provided the Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck — useful for investors wanting more color on loss drivers, reserve development, expense trends and any forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Company reported adjusted consolidated net operating income of $12.5M, or $0.21/share, versus consensus ~$0.81 — a large EPS miss that pressured the stock. GAAP results showed a net loss of $1.7M (‑$0.03). Kemper Reports First Quarter 2026 Operating Results

Company reported adjusted consolidated net operating income of $12.5M, or $0.21/share, versus consensus ~$0.81 — a large EPS miss that pressured the stock. GAAP results showed a net loss of $1.7M (‑$0.03). Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.11B missed the ~$1.17B consensus and was down ~7.2% year‑over‑year; adjusted EPS fell sharply from $1.65 a year ago — highlights weaker underlying underwriting/earnings trends. Kemper Q1 earnings / MarketBeat summary

Revenue of $1.11B missed the ~$1.17B consensus and was down ~7.2% year‑over‑year; adjusted EPS fell sharply from $1.65 a year ago — highlights weaker underlying underwriting/earnings trends. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces and market headlines emphasize the misses and the stock reaction, which is intensifying near‑term downside risks until management demonstrates earnings resumption or clearer guidance. Kemper Misses Q1; Stock Drops (Yahoo)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kemper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Kemper from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kemper to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 795,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kemper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,543 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,131,000 after purchasing an additional 316,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kemper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,276 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $100,227,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,025 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $142,764,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,090 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $60,885,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Kemper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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