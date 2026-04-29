Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,245,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,508,793. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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