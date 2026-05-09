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Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Kenvue currently has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold", based on coverage from 16 brokerages; 13 rate it Hold and 3 rate it Buy.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.32 versus $0.27 expected and revenue of $3.91 billion versus $3.84 billion forecast, with revenue up 4.5% year over year.
  • Kenvue also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 4.7%, though the payout ratio is elevated at 107.79%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Kenvue by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock worth $830,527,000 after buying an additional 17,343,785 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Kenvue by 1,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock worth $222,289,000 after buying an additional 11,739,328 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 1,116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock worth $188,905,000 after buying an additional 10,050,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $162,193,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE KVUE opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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