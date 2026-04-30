Kenvue (KVUE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kenvue to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's payout ratio is 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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