Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading Down 4.9% - Should You Sell?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7251 and last traded at $0.7251. Approximately 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7622.

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Keppel REIT Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT OTCMKTS: KREVF is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore's Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

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