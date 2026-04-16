Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading Down 4.9% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Keppel REIT logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keppel REIT fell 4.9% to $0.7251 on Thursday, trading only about 149 shares — roughly a 98% drop from its average daily volume of 6,229 shares, signaling unusually light trading.
  • Its liquidity is weak with a current and quick ratio of 0.12, while leverage is moderate (debt-to-equity 0.41) and the stock is trading near its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $0.74 and $0.76.
  • Keppel REIT is a Singapore-based REIT sponsored by Keppel Land that owns six Grade A office buildings in the Singapore CBD, including Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keppel REIT.

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7251 and last traded at $0.7251. Approximately 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7622.

Keppel REIT Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keppel REIT OTCMKTS: KREVF is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore's Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Keppel REIT Right Now?

Before you consider Keppel REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keppel REIT wasn't on the list.

While Keppel REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines