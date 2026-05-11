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Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Kering logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Kering SA has received an average analyst rating of "Reduce" from nine covering analysts. The breakdown includes three sell ratings, four hold ratings, and two buy ratings.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed, with HSBC downgrading the stock from buy to hold and Zacks Research cutting it from hold to strong sell. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley and TD Cowen reiterated more positive views, and Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded it to hold.
  • Kering’s stock opened at $28.99, with a 52-week range of $19.23 to $40.70. The article also notes the company’s key financial ratios, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Kering from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPRUY

Kering Price Performance

PPRUY stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Kering has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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