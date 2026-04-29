Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Trading Down 8.1% - Time to Sell?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $19.9160. Approximately 78,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kestra Medical Technologies

In related news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 349,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,009,711.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $988,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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