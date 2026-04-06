Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.3050, with a volume of 1050249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,927,144 shares of the company's stock worth $202,221,000 after purchasing an additional 223,160 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 377,667 shares of the company's stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 204,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 93,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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