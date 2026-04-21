Kevin Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 450,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,200. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 121,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -0.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCM Technologies

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,889 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 74,760 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 139,859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,078 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 78.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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