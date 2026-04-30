KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - KeyCorp upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.68. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $27.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q4 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.50 EPS.

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Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $483.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $516.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $468.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.76. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.23. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $539.71.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA's payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total value of $343,894.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $456,444.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,778.17. The trade was a 42.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock worth $4,490,690 over the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Murphy USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $7.28 vs. consensus $5.37 and revenue $4.82B vs. $4.45B; net income and fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs. 25.4 cpg year-ago) rose sharply, showing stronger margins and same-store trends for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $7.28 vs. consensus $5.37 and revenue $4.82B vs. $4.45B; net income and fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs. 25.4 cpg year-ago) rose sharply, showing stronger margins and same-store trends for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and estimate lifts: Zacks has raised multiple quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts and added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward revisions to near-term earnings power. (Zacks coverage also published post‑earnings commentary on key metrics.) Zacks Q1 Coverage

Analyst support and estimate lifts: Zacks has raised multiple quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts and added MUSA to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward revisions to near-term earnings power. (Zacks coverage also published post‑earnings commentary on key metrics.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call prepared remarks/transcript released — provides management color on fuel margins, merchandising, and buyback/dividend posture; useful for investors digging beyond headline beats but not an immediate price catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call prepared remarks/transcript released — provides management color on fuel margins, merchandising, and buyback/dividend posture; useful for investors digging beyond headline beats but not an immediate price catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: One outlet reported an increase in a published price target (to 496.83); that target sits below the current share price and may be read as less relevant for immediate upside. MSN Price Target Note

One outlet reported an increase in a published price target (to 496.83); that target sits below the current share price and may be read as less relevant for immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp issued mixed revisions: it trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly (a modest near-term cut) even while keeping an Overweight rating and raising FY2027 estimates — the mixed messaging can sap near-term investor conviction. (Covered in analyst notes around the earnings period.)

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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