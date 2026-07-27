KeyCorp Comments on DTE Energy's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy's current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy's FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0%

DTE opened at $149.52 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,084,544 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,022,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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