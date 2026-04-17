KeyCorp Comments on MYR Group's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group's current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group's Q2 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.60. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $973.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. MYR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded MYR Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised MYR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $285.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MYRG opened at $315.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $323.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

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