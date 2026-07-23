KeyCorp Cuts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $50.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.30.

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NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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