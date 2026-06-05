KeyCorp Forecasts Talos Energy's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark cut shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.31 on Friday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,935,568 shares of company stock valued at $48,892,022 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Talos Energy by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 601,218 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 181,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,362 shares of the company's stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,431 shares of the company's stock worth $91,358,000 after buying an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,560 shares of the company's stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Further Reading

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