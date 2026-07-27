KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $369.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.73.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $382.28 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.56. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 29.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,008 shares of the company's stock worth $31,584,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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