KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.16.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS above estimates, and raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast as more customers migrated to premium plans. Reuters article

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS above estimates, and raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow forecast as more customers migrated to premium plans. Positive Sentiment: Service revenue and postpaid growth remained strong, with the company highlighting continued account growth, higher postpaid ARPA, and industry-leading service revenue growth. Business Wire article

Service revenue and postpaid growth remained strong, with the company highlighting continued account growth, higher postpaid ARPA, and industry-leading service revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated a favorable view, with average coverage now pointing to a “Moderate Buy” rating for T-Mobile US. Analyst rating article

Several analysts reiterated a favorable view, with average coverage now pointing to a “Moderate Buy” rating for T-Mobile US. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, and that modest miss appears to be overshadowing the otherwise strong earnings report. Barron’s article

The company’s revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, and that modest miss appears to be overshadowing the otherwise strong earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Stock declines were tied to investor concern that subscriber gains are slowing, which could signal tougher growth ahead despite the improved guidance. Bloomberg article

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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