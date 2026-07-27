KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook for Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS.

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D has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Article Title

Analysts and preview pieces say Dominion Energy’s upcoming quarterly results are expected to show earnings growth, which could support the stock if the company meets or beats estimates. Positive Sentiment: A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Article Title

A BMO Capital Markets note said Dominion Energy’s stock price is expected to rise, reflecting a generally favorable analyst view heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Article Title

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, and investors are waiting to see whether management can deliver on guidance and confirm the outlook for regulated utility growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on storm preparedness and local power-line opposition in Virginia, which are operational and regulatory headlines but do not appear to be immediate financial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed longer-term earnings estimates for Dominion Energy across FY2026-FY2030, suggesting slightly slower profit growth than previously expected, which could cap upside if investors focus on future valuation. Article Title

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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