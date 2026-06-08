KeyCorp Has Pessimistic View of EOG Resources Q2 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q3 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

More EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for EOG’s 2026 quarters and full-year 2026 EPS, which suggests stronger near-term profitability than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG.

Zacks Research also lifted its estimates for late-2027, 2028, and FY2028 earnings, indicating analysts see durable long-term earnings power for EOG. Positive Sentiment: EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

EOG reiterated its plan to return at least 70% of annual net cash flow after capex to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a shareholder-friendly policy that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Article: Should EOG’s 70% Cash-Return Pledge Guide Capital Allocation Decisions for EOG (EOG) Investors?

The company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.41, supported by higher production and strong cash flow, and said it will keep 2026 spending steady while shifting more capital toward liquids. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Zacks highlighted EOG as a strong momentum stock, which may reinforce positive sentiment but does not appear to be a company-specific catalyst by itself. Article: Here's Why EOG Resources (EOG) is a Strong Momentum Stock

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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