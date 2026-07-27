KeyCorp Has Positive Estimate for NiSource FY2026 Earnings

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NiSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NiSource's current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NI. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. NiSource has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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