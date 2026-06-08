KeyCorp Has Positive Forecast for Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy Oil from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Hanchera sold 47,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,598,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,049.14. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,836,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Article: Why Murphy Oil (MUR) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Murphy Oil, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly periods, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Murphy Oil’s post-earnings momentum remains constructive, with one report noting the stock has gained since its last earnings release and questioning whether that strength can continue. Article: Murphy Oil (MUR) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Murphy Oil’s post-earnings momentum remains constructive, with one report noting the stock has gained since its last earnings release and questioning whether that strength can continue. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted that Wall Street is increasingly catching on to Murphy Oil’s story, which may be supporting investor interest in the name. Article: Murphy Oil: Wall Street Catches On

Seeking Alpha highlighted that Wall Street is increasingly catching on to Murphy Oil’s story, which may be supporting investor interest in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is split: Zacks Research and KeyCorp both kept neutral-to-bullish ratings overall, but they made mixed changes to future EPS estimates, signaling uncertainty about the pace of earnings growth.

Analyst commentary is split: Zacks Research and KeyCorp both kept neutral-to-bullish ratings overall, but they made mixed changes to future EPS estimates, signaling uncertainty about the pace of earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its Q2 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite its Overweight rating and $48 price target.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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