KeyCorp Increases Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources' FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.08.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock worth $664,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,104 shares of the energy company's stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 277,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,864 shares of the energy company's stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 309,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,145 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,681.80. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 7,407 shares of company stock worth $390,367 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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