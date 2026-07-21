KeyCorp Increases ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $182.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICUI. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. ICU Medical's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $387,313,000 after buying an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $345,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $134,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ICU Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICU Medical wasn't on the list.

While ICU Medical currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here