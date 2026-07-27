KeyCorp Issues Optimistic Estimate for POR Earnings

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric's current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $50.90.

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Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $52.03 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.Portland General Electric's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $133,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,221.09. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $122,927.20. The trade was a 385.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Portland General Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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