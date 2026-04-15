KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price points to a potential upside of 45.74% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.60.

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Rubrik Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,200. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,761 shares of company stock worth $11,838,001. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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