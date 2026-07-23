KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $308.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. KeyCorp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

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Wabtec Stock Up 10.1%

Wabtec stock opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.26.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Wabtec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wabtec by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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