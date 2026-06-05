KeyCorp Issues Positive Outlook for EOG Resources Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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