KeyCorp Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.97.

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Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $372,469.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,750,885.41. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. This represents a 22.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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