KeyCorp Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.97.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.23.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $372,469.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,750,885.41. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. This represents a 22.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.
Snowflake News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party healthcare AI agents and apps are being deployed directly inside Snowflake (Penguin AI launched prior‑auth and medical‑coding Snowflake‑native apps), supporting the narrative that Snowflake’s Marketplace and platform are becoming an execution layer for AI workloads — a potential long‑term revenue catalyst. Is Snowflake Quietly Shifting From Data Warehouse To Healthcare AI Execution Platform?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail commentary pitching Snowflake as a recovery play amid the “SaaSpocalypse” has re‑ignited buying interest and helped drive a recent sector‑wide rebound that lifted cloud/software names, including SNOW. Buy This 1 Stock for Triple-Digit Gains as It Recovers From the “Saaspocalypse”
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons and analyst pieces (e.g., Planet Labs vs. Snowflake, and a Seeking Alpha trade‑oriented note) highlight that SNOW’s valuation and sentiment have materially reset — this can mean larger short‑term volatility but also potential option‑strategy opportunities for traders. Planet Labs vs. Snowflake: Which AI Data Stock Has an Edge Now? Snowflake: Sentiment Broke - I Prefer Selling Puts Here
- Neutral Sentiment: Local government use cases (e.g., Montana expanding rural services with data tools) show steady enterprise demand for data management, but these are smaller, incremental proofs of adoption rather than immediate material revenue drivers. Data Management Tools Help Montana Expand Rural Services
- Negative Sentiment: A large cluster of securities‑litigation notices and newly filed class actions (multiple law firms reminding investors of an April 27, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline) have created a meaningful legal overhang; these allege disclosure failures for the June 27, 2023–Feb 28, 2024 period and can pressure the stock via uncertainty and potential future costs. LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: SNOW DISCLOSURE TIMELINE REVEALS PATTERN OF ALLEGED INVESTOR HARM SNOW Deadline: Rosen Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Reports tying a customer data breach at Rockstar Games to a Snowflake instance (multiple outlets) raise security and contract‑risk questions; even if Snowflake is not directly at fault, the headlines increase short‑term risk premium on the stock. Snowflake-Linked Hack Hits Rockstar Games Rockstar confirms hack
Snowflake Company Profile
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Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
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