KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock's current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.13.

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KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,869,723.09. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,551.06. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Key KeyCorp News

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About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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