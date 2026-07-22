KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.39.

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KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3%

KEY stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 22,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $494,411.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,676.24. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,263.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about KeyCorp

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2 earnings beat expectations, helped by stronger net interest income, higher fee income, lower provisions, and loan growth. KeyCorp Q2 2026 earnings release

KeyCorp’s Q2 earnings beat expectations, helped by stronger net interest income, higher fee income, lower provisions, and loan growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance for loan growth and net interest income, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s margin expansion and earnings trajectory. KeyCorp analyst rating update

Management raised 2026 guidance for loan growth and net interest income, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s margin expansion and earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted improving profitability and margin expansion, while BofA kept a Buy rating and a $26 price target. KeyCorp earnings call commentary

Analysts and commentators highlighted improving profitability and margin expansion, while BofA kept a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted revenue came in slightly below expectations and noninterest income/margins were a bit softer than hoped, which may temper the market’s enthusiasm. KeyCorp revenue and margin article

Some coverage noted revenue came in slightly below expectations and noninterest income/margins were a bit softer than hoped, which may temper the market’s enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary on Scotiabank’s investment and the bank’s push into middle-market, payments, wealth management, and European M&A underscores the growth strategy, but is more of a long-term catalyst than an immediate earnings driver. KeyCorp strategy article

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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