KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1842.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded KeyCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get KeyCorp alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. United Community Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KeyCorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KeyCorp wasn't on the list.

While KeyCorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here