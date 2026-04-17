KeyCorp Predicts Primoris Services' Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services' Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.31.

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Primoris Services Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:PRIM opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.82. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $174.43.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 224.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 277 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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