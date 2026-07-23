KeyCorp Raises Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $105.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 35.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XYZ. Barclays started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.48.

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Block Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Block has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,838,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,059,951.20. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,300 shares of company stock worth $24,742,756. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 301.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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