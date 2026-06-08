KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MTDR

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.0%

MTDR opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 4,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.36 per share, with a total value of $244,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,362.92. This represents a 201.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $26,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,681.80. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $390,367. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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