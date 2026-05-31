Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.9167.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $338.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,334 shares of company stock worth $10,753,450 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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