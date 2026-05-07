Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $366.77 and last traded at $366.3790, with a volume of 945500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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