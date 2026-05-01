Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $350.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $144.86 and a 1 year high of $352.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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