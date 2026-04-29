Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of £115.17 million during the quarter.

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Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KEYS traded up GBX 39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 514. The company's stock had a trading volume of 328,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,492. Keystone Law Group has a one year low of GBX 444 and a one year high of GBX 700. The company has a market cap of £163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 497.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 583.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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