Kforce (KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $347.8230 million for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS.

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Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. Kforce has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Kforce's payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,829 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 64.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,712 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 99,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

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Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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