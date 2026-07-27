Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.710-0.790 EPS.

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Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 483,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,115. Kforce has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair raised Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 30.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.2% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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