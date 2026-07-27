Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.0 million-$357.0 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 482,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 243,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kforce by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 205,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 409,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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