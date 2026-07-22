Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

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Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 28,803 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Kforce's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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