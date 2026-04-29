Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

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Several analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The company's 50-day moving average is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.85. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.80.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%. Research analysts expect that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current year.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Killam Apartment REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 297.33%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

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