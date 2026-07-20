Kilroy Realty (KRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1627 per share and revenue of $267.3460 million for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 118.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore raised Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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