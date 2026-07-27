Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.77, Zacks reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.490-3.630 EPS.

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Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KRC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,573,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,978.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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