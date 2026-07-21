Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.67.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 451,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,968. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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